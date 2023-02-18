Forecast Outlook-2/18/23

Quiet Weather and Warming This Weekend
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:54 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The clouds over the Las Vegas Valley Saturday morning will clear during the day.

A gradual warming trend starts Saturday and will continue through Tuesday, but then a major drop in temperatures returns.

A large high pressure system over the eastern Pacific will replace the low that triggering the clouds Saturday pushing our forecast high to 60 degrees.

As the ridge builds our temperatures will continue to move up, mid 60′s by Sunday upper 60′s and low 70′s for Monday and Tuesday.

After that another low sliding down from the Gulf of Alaska and from Canada slides south changes things up.

It will likely create another round of strong winds and drop in our daytime temperatures of around 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll stay in the low 50′s for the rest of the week along with the chance of rain and mountain snow.

Rain and mountain snow chances are running 20 to 30% for Wednesday through Saturday morning.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at business in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
Palo Verde High School lockdown on June 9, 2022.
Student arrested after allegedly having gun at west Las Vegas school
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 2/17/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 2/17/2023
FOX5 Weather
Cold Storm for Valentine’s Day
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-2/12/23