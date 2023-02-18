Forecast Outlook-2/18/23

The clouds over the Las Vegas Valley Saturday morning will clear during the day.

A gradual warming trend starts Saturday and will continue through Tuesday, but then a major drop in temperatures returns.

A large high pressure system over the eastern Pacific will replace the low that triggering the clouds Saturday pushing our forecast high to 60 degrees.

As the ridge builds our temperatures will continue to move up, mid 60′s by Sunday upper 60′s and low 70′s for Monday and Tuesday.

After that another low sliding down from the Gulf of Alaska and from Canada slides south changes things up.

It will likely create another round of strong winds and drop in our daytime temperatures of around 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll stay in the low 50′s for the rest of the week along with the chance of rain and mountain snow.

Rain and mountain snow chances are running 20 to 30% for Wednesday through Saturday morning.

