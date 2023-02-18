Forecast Outlook- 2/17/2023

Temperatures are on the rise with more sunshine and light wind around the Las Vegas Valley through Presidents Day. Soak it up this weekend because another stormy pattern is setting up for next week.

After clouds stuck around for your Friday, skies turn mostly sunny Saturday with high temperatures back in the low 60s. We’ll continue the warming trend through the weekend with mostly sunny skies and mid 60s on Sunday. Monday will bring some clouds later in the day with highs holding in the mid to upper 60s for Presidents Day.

Temperatures will peak on Tuesday with highs close to 70°. The wind will be picking up through the afternoon and evening; a sign of stormy changes ahead for the second half of the week. Gusts in the 40 mph range will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Much colder air drops into Southern Nevada on Wednesday with highs falling back into the low 50s. Showers will be passing through with the potential for some rain/snow mix showers around the area. Gusty wind will continue around the area.

High temperatures hold in the low 50s Thursday and Friday with lows in the 30s. Another system moves into the area on Friday, bringing another chance of rain/snow mix showers around the area.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.