Charity: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at business in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
Palo Verde High School lockdown on June 9, 2022.
Student arrested after allegedly having gun at west Las Vegas school
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Latest News

FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Top US, China diplomats meet amid tensions over balloon
Renovations at a historic theater uncovered a surprise item: A woman's purse that disappeared...
Woman’s lost purse returned to her 30 years later
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine