Student arrested after allegedly having gun at west Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A high school student was arrested on Friday after they allegedly brought a gun to a west Las Vegas school.

According to a notice sent to parents, the incident occurred Friday morning at Palo Verde High School.

Principal Lisa Schumacher said in the letter that the school was placed on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

The letter noted that there were “no threats to the school.”

A full copy of the letter is below:

Hello Palo Verde High School Families,

This is Principal Lisa Schumacher. School safety is a top priority for us at Palo Verde High School. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus.

We received a report of a weapon on campus and contacted CCSD police. The school was placed on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Officers investigated and recovered a firearm. A student was arrested. There were no threats to the school.

All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-1450.

Thank you.

Lisa Schumacher, Principal

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.