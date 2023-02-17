North Las Vegas police introduce new K9 officer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department on Friday introduced the newest member of its teams.

In a post shared on Twitter, North Las Vegas police announced that K9 Bolt has joined the department as the newest edition to the Canine Unit.

Meet #NLVPD's newest addition to the Canine Unit, K9 Bolt!



He's a 13 month old #DutchShepherd that was bred at #GoldCoastK9. He and Officer Friedman successfully completed 6 of training at Gold Coast K9.



Lets give both of them a round of "a-paws"! 🐾#K9 #K9officer #Police. pic.twitter.com/XSuyIV8PgA — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 17, 2023

According to the department, Bolt is a 13-month-old Dutch Shepherd.

“He and Officer Friedman successfully completed 6 of training at Gold Coast K9,” NLVPD said.

