North Las Vegas police introduce new K9 officer(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department on Friday introduced the newest member of its teams.

In a post shared on Twitter, North Las Vegas police announced that K9 Bolt has joined the department as the newest edition to the Canine Unit.

According to the department, Bolt is a 13-month-old Dutch Shepherd.

“He and Officer Friedman successfully completed 6 of training at Gold Coast K9,” NLVPD said.

