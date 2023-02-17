Lawmaker proposes Nevada lottery to help fund youth mental health programs

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lawmaker in Nevada has proposed a state lottery that would help fund mental health programs for youth in the state.

Assemblyman CH Miller on proposed an amendment to the Nevada Constitution that would pave the way for the Silver State to establish a lottery.

According to Miller, the amendment would repeal the portion of the current Nevada Constitution that prohibits a lottery.

Miller says revenue raised through the state lottery would go towards programs that benefit youth mental health in Nevada.

As noted by Miller, due to the current lottery ban, Nevadans have to cross state lines into California or Arizona to purchase lottery tickets, “sending millions of dollars in revenue out of state that could have benefited” Nevada residents.

“The last few years have shown us how critical mental health care is and that our current infrastructure is woefully inadequate,” said Assemblyman Miller. “This constitutional amendment authorizing a lottery and dedicating the revenue to funding for youth mental health is a common sense solution that will help the many Nevada youth who are battling mental health challenges, just like I did as a child. Right now, we are sending millions of dollars across the border to neighboring states. It is time to fully invest in Nevadans and pass this constitutional amendment.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate shooting at business in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip
Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip
The exotic cat was found Tuesday.
Pet African serval missing in Ahwatukee neighborhood later found

Latest News

Woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym
Woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym
City approves new shopping center, brewery near downtown Las Vegas
City approves new shopping center, brewery near downtown Las Vegas
Lawmaker proposes Nevada lottery to help fund youth mental health programs
Lawmaker proposes Nevada lottery to help fund youth mental health programs
Bringing Aloha to Las Vegas, Hawaii's 'Ninth Island'
Bringing Aloha spirit to Las Vegas, Hawaii’s ‘Ninth Island’