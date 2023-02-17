Las Vegas small business owners hope to offer their services during Super Bowl

By Dani Masten
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Through the business connect program, the NFL will offer money to small-owned businesses in Las Vegas who that compete for contracts to be suppliers for Super Bowl 58 and the events surrounding it.

“There is nothing else we could ask for,” said Owner of AA Printing John Pinnington. “It is a very exciting opportunity.”

“It would mean a great deal,” said owner of Baud’s Funnel Cake Café Denette Braud. “Could you imagine the exposure.”

Small business owners in Las Vegas hopeful and crossing their fingers, they get to offer their services during super bowl LVIII through the NFL business connect program.

“They are really making a great effort to make sure that the smaller businesses are getting recognized and being able to participate,” said Braud.

“A program like this, comes forward to us, we jump on it to take the opportunity, so we are happy they have taken the time out to produce a program for small businesses like us,” said Pinnington.

200 businesses will be selected as suppliers for the big game and will compete for contracts.

The local businesses must be over 50% diverse business owners.

That includes veterans, women, minorities, LGBTQ+ and those with disabilities.

Small business owners like Braud with Brauds Funnel Cake Café and John Pinnington with AA printing are hoping they get a spot.

“They intentionally search for funnel cakes,” said Braud. So I think we can bring something that they have never had that I know of.”

“To see even one poster somewhere in the super bowl, obviously is an excitement altogether,” said Pinnington.

both Bruad and Pinnington said to apply for the business connect program was an easy process.

“Very user friendly,” said Braud. “Just go online and click the link.”

“We had to register online as well which took about 5 to 10 minutes,” said Pinnington.

Both also said, they are prepared if they get picked.

“I have always said to small business owners out there, be ready for the opportunity to walk in that door and I have always prepared myself to walk in that door,” said Pinnington.

Businesses have until March 10th to apply, and small businesses will have opportunities beyond this deadline with the super bowl host committee and its partners.

