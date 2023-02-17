Suspect in custody after barricade in east Las Vegas Valley

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say a suspect in an east valley barricade was taken into custody.

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue in an attempt to locate a wanted subject at about 8:55 a.m.

Police advise that the subject is currently barricaded at the location.

LVMPD says “SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene and attempting to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.”

Nellis Boulevard was shutdown between San Rafael Avenue and Silverwood Drive while police investigated.

