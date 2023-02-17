How hospitality students can get free tuition at Scottsdale Community College

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring training is just around the corner! And it comes on the heels of two other major events in the Valley: Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open. As hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to our hometown, are hotels ready?

A new national report found that in 2023, staffing continues to be a major challenge for hotels following the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows hotels are projected to employ 2.09 million people in 2023, which is down from 2.35 million in 2019.

Scottsdale Community College is launching a new Work and Learn program for hospitality students. They can get free tuition and a paying job with companies like the Royal Palms Resort & Spa and Marriott locations in Scottsdale and Tempe.

The school calls it a win-win for both students and hotels. A similar program was used in the business program.

Experts say Arizona is the envy of the nation when it comes to big events, including Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open and Spring Training around the corner.

“So many of our students have barriers that they are having to face in their everyday lives, whether it’s financial or life,” said Melanie Burm with the college. “And so a program like this really removes those barriers. We’re partnering with employers who not only pay them for working for them, but they are also covering their tuition.”

Burm says hopefully this will create a talent pipeline and full-time jobs for students after they’re done with school as hotels need to fill positions.

You have to apply to Scottsdale Community College and be in the hospitality program. Tap/click here to learn more.

