Family of LVMPD detective Justin Terry files wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Justin Terry
Officer Justin Terry(LVMPD/FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The family of an LVMPD detective who was killed in 2022 after a construction beam fell into his car while driving on US 95 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Justin Terry was a 21-year veteran with the department at the time of his death.

On Thursday, the attorneys representing his widow and sons filed the lawsuit against multiple defendants “whose negligent actions resulted in” Terry’s death.

On June 10, 2022 Terry was on duty driving an unmarked police car when he approached the Centennial Bowl construction project in northwest Las Vegas.

An overloaded tractor-trailer ahead of him struck a metal beam erected by the overpass. Weighing more than 7,000 pounds, the beam fell onto Terry’s car as he drove under it, resulting in fatal injuries.

The lawsuit names Western States Contracting Inc. and the truck driver Glen Joseph Lewis as the defendants.

Terry’s family is seeking to recover from damages caused by his death but an amount was not listed in the petition.

