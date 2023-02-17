Clark County district attorney issues statement on incident at Las Vegas school

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction(FOX5 Viewer)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson on Friday issued a statement after an incident at a Las Vegas high school last week.

The incident, which involved students at Durango High School, was captured on cell phone video. The footage appears to show a student in handcuffs being taken to a police car when the officer gets in a confrontation with another student, eventually shoving them onto the ground and yelling at others on the sidewalk.

In a statement on Friday, Wolfson said the case has not yet been submitted formally to his office.

“Although a case has not been submitted formally to the District Attorney’s Office, I have seen the same videos the public has seen which have circulated on news outlets and social media. If the investigating law enforcement agency - - the Clark County School District Police Department - - submits a request for prosecution to my office, I will review the matter to determine if we can prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, as I would any other case.”

