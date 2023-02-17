Clark County district attorney issues statement on incident at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson on Friday issued a statement after an incident at a Las Vegas high school last week.

The incident, which involved students at Durango High School, was captured on cell phone video. The footage appears to show a student in handcuffs being taken to a police car when the officer gets in a confrontation with another student, eventually shoving them onto the ground and yelling at others on the sidewalk.

In a statement on Friday, Wolfson said the case has not yet been submitted formally to his office.

“Although a case has not been submitted formally to the District Attorney’s Office, I have seen the same videos the public has seen which have circulated on news outlets and social media. If the investigating law enforcement agency - - the Clark County School District Police Department - - submits a request for prosecution to my office, I will review the matter to determine if we can prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, as I would any other case.”

