City approves new shopping center, brewery near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas approved a new shopping center and brewery near downtown.

According to the city of Las Vegas on Twitter, the planning commission recently approved land use entitlement project requests for an area that will feature a new shopping center, brewery and a restaurant.

The city says the project is on 0.93 acres at 1701 S. Las Vegas Boulevarde, near Oakey Boulevard.

The city says the location was previously home to a Ted Wiens tire shop building.

