Carson City sheriff uses DNA to identify two bodies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it used genetics to identify two previously unidentified bodies.

The newly identified people are Joyce A. Rogers, who was homeless and about 72 years old when she died, and Ronald V. Hendricks, who was 39 when he disappeared from San Francisco in December 1992.

On March 17, 2015, partially decomposed human remains were found in a shallow grave on Lone Mountain in Carson City. Initial investigation showed they belonged to a woman about 40 to 70 years of age. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office was not able to determine a cause of death.

Investigators partnered with the DNA DOE Project to develop a DNA profile from the remains and looked at genetic genealogy. The remains were identified as Joyce Rogers. Her husband, Edward Barton, a transient living in Fallon, told investigators he buried her on Lone Mountain after she died from an illness. The case has been submitted to the Carson City District Attorney’s Office for review.

On Sept. 20, 2020, bicyclists riding on the Flume Trail at Marlette Lake in the Sierra discovered a human skull next to the trail. Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigators, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit and Associate Professor Mary Cablk and her human remains detection partner, canine Inca, searched on the steep mountainside above the west side of Marlette Lake and found more remains.

The medical examiner could not determine the cause of death.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office partnered with Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City to develop an extended DNA profile needed for genetic genealogy investigations. A DNA profile was obtained and uploaded to GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA databases.

Hendricks was identified as a possible match and investigators used DNA from siblings to confirm it.

Hendricks was reported missing and suicidal in 1992. His vehicle was found at the Spooner Lake parking lot and he was last seen snowshoeing toward Spooner Lake. Searches in December 1992 and July 1993 did not find his remains. His remains were about 5.3 miles from where he was last seen in 1992.

More information:

https://dnadoeproject.org.

https://www.geneticgenealogyforlawenforcement.com

https://www.intermountainforensics.com

https://www.familytreedna.com

https://www.gedmatch.com

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.