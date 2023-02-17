Black History Month Festival happening Saturday at Springs Preserve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend you can celebrate Black History Month with the Springs Preserve.

This Saturday they are hosting the 14th annual Black History Month Festival.

This year’s family-friendly festival celebrates Black history through educational activities, live music, dance performances and more.

The festival is happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 pm at the Springs Preserve.

Admission is $9.95 for adults and $4.95 for kids aged 3 to 17.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at springspreserve.org.

