Black History Month Festival happening Saturday at Springs Preserve

The Springs Preserve in Las Vegas as seen on Feb. 1, 2021.
The Springs Preserve in Las Vegas as seen on Feb. 1, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Bianca Blueian
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend you can celebrate Black History Month with the Springs Preserve.

This Saturday they are hosting the 14th annual Black History Month Festival.

This year’s family-friendly festival celebrates Black history through educational activities, live music, dance performances and more.

The festival is happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 pm at the Springs Preserve.

Admission is $9.95 for adults and $4.95 for kids aged 3 to 17.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at springspreserve.org.

