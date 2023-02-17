2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:58 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at business in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Las Vegas police identify suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores

Latest News

FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
The woman didn't know what to make of the watch.
Package with mystery watch alarms Phoenix-area family