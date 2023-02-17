2 men plead guilty to using Nevada unemployment cards issued to other people

Insurance fraud
Insurance fraud(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are set to be sentenced later this year after they pleaded guilty on Thursday to a conspiracy to use unemployement benefits related to COVID-19 issued in different names.

Luigi Montes, 42, of Sugarland, Texas, and Peter Stincer, 34, of Sylmar, California, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to a news release.

According to court records, from March 2020 to January 2021, Montes, Stincer, and co-defendant Alexander Rivera, of Marion, Ohio, conspired to make fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, and also the California Employment Development Department.

Authorities say the group conspired to use stolen ID information like victim names, dates of birth, and social security numbers.

Once the claims were approved, unemployment insurance debit cards were sent to addresses that the defendants had access to, the release says. After getting the debit cards, they withdrew funds across several states, including Nevada, California, and Texas.

In total, the amount of money approved was at least $934,129, while the defendants obtained at least $698,655, officials say.

At sentencing, Montes and Stincer each face a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

The release says they will be sentenced on June 5.

