Wildlife overcrossings to be built along high-speed rail between Las Vegas, Southern California

courtesy Brightline West
courtesy Brightline West(courtesy Brightline West)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The California Department of Transportation, Department of Fish and Wildlife and Brightline West will build three wildlife overcrossings along I-15 and the future high-speed rail system connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.

The overcrossings will create a safe path for wildlife, especially bighorn sheep, over the existing highway lanes and the rail system to be built in the median, officials say.

According to the release, the three locations for the overcrossings will be in San Bernardino County, built near Zzyzx Road, near Mountain Pass and near Rasor Road, spanning the entire width of I-15 including the Brightline West rail line.

Beyond the overcrossings, the project will maintain or improve more than 600 culverts and large-scale crossings under I-15. The project also will restore and install desert tortoise fencing and directional wildlife exclusionary fencing, officials note.

“Roadways and rail lines must be designed to connect, not divide,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This project will not only protect the precious wildlife and habitat of the Mojave Desert region but will also get people between Las Vegas and Southern California safely and efficiently – preserving one of the most popular corridors in our state.”

The release notes that Brightline West is developing the 218-mile high-speed rail system designed to connect Las Vegas and Southern California that will include stations in Rancho Cucamonga, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Las Vegas.

