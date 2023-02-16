Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Las Vegas police identify suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment
Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus