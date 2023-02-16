Spirit announces nonstop flights between Las Vegas and San Jose

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents traveling to Northern California now have another flight option available.

According to a news release, budget carrier Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced San Jose, California, as its newest market.

As part of its offerings, Spirit says it will over two daily, nonstop flights from San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

Spirit says the new service will begin June 7.

For more information, visit: spirit.com.

