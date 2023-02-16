Spiegelworld preparing to turn Nipton into a circus town

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From a mining town, to a proposed pot town to eventually a circus town. That is what Spiegelworld is planning to turn the tiny town of Nipton into.

“It will be an active operational circus town. But you’ll be able to come and stay here and swim in the pond, go hiking in the Mojave National Preserve, go and see all the Joshua Trees, see all the fantastic desert attractions out here,” said Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison.

Nipton is about an hour from Las Vegas, just over the Nevada-California border off I-15.

Spiegelworld produces the circus style Las Vegas show, Absinthe. It is a mix of adult comedy, acrobatics and music. Spiegelworld purchased the entire town from owner Roxanne Lang. She said the price was just over $2.5 million. Spiegelworld has since been working to clean up the property which includes a one room schoolhouse, trading post, general store and hotel. It is estimated about 20 people live there.

Mollison says performers will come to Nipton to practice their craft, dream up new and exciting material for shows, while allowing the public to visit and stay on site. There are currently large pieces of art in Nipton and art displays will be part of the town’s revival. Mollison says he would like to see an annual festival at Nipton. He says the effort would include putting up several circus tents and holding several shows for a week or so. He says shows will not include animals. Mollison says Nipton could be a quick trip for anyone who wants to mix up their visit to Las Vegas.

“Have a delicious cocktail. Have a delightful meal and just go wow, I feel restored. This is what I needed for a couple of days in Nipton. Maybe you come for a month and write your book,” said Mollison.

Former owner Roxanne Lang says the sale was a little different from a typical land sale. She says when Spiegelworld bought the land it took ownership of all the buildings. There are plans to reopen the general store, café and hotel. Lang says the new owners would need to get a license and permits and abide by all fire codes. The owners will also need a permit for the drinking water supply and will be responsible for maintaining the septic system.

Mollison says Spiegelworld didn’t buy the town for gambling but says it’s possible the general store may sell lottery tickets again. He wouldn’t give a timeline of when things might be open for the public. He simply said things would open when they’re ready.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.