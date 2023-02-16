Police: Texas not alerted when Nevada stabbing suspect moved

This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21. Police say Nikoubin stabbed her date on March 5, 2022, whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. KLAS-TV reports Nikoubin has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary. Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck "for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020," police wrote in a report.(Henderson Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Texas authorities claim Nevada law enforcement failed to inform them when a woman accused of stabbing a man inside a Las Vegas-area hotel room in an apparent act of revenge relocated to Dallas.

Nika Nikoubin, 22, has been on house arrest in Texas since at least June 2022 after posting bond and being released from a Las Vegas jail, court records show. She has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and battery in connection with the March 5, 2022, stabbing at a casino-hotel southeast of Las Vegas.

Nikoubin told detectives at the time of her arrest that she stabbed a man she met on a dating app to avenge the death of an Iranian military leader who died in an American drone strike two years earlier, police have said. The man survived.

A judge in Henderson, on the outskirts of Las Vegas, imposed a curfew for Nikoubin and said she could leave home only for work, counseling, medical appointments and school if she was released from jail. Nikoubin moved to Dallas.

University of Texas detective Rod Bishop said that campus police learned Nikoubin was under house arrest in Dallas only when a reporter reached out for comment regarding the community’s safety after Nikoubin booked “a singing event,” according to court records.

Nikoubin’s attorney, Alanna Bondy, asked the judge on Monday to release her client from house arrest, saying she has not violated any of the conditions of her release from jail.

Another custody hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

