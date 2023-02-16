Pizza shop robbed 4 times by the same man, police say

A 46-year-old man is charged with burglarizing Donatos Pizza in Midtown four times last year. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Carley Gordon and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the same Nashville pizza place four separate times over the span of one month.

According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance video committing four robberies at Donatos Pizza on Broadway. The first incident was on Oct. 30, when police say he broke through a glass window in front of the restaurant and stole roughly $200 worth of beer from a cooler.

Officials believe Dinnan robbed Donatos again on Nov. 11, where the same broken window was used to access the restaurant. Dinnan is accused of stealing more beer, a tip jar, a speaker and an Apple iPad during this break-in.

Donatos Pizza was robbed two more times over the next two weeks.

On Nov. 13, Dinnan allegedly broke in and stole large amounts of beer and was seen eating various food items inside the restaurant. The same broken window, which had been boarded up with plywood from the previous break-ins, was used to gain access inside.

On Nov. 24, Dinnan is accused of again breaking into Donatos using the same broken window in the front of the building and could be seen on security footage stealing beer and checking the tip jar for money.

Detectives arrested Dinnan on Tuesday night and found numerous cans of beer in his possession, believed to be stolen from the beer cooler at Donatos.

Dinnan is charged with numerous counts of felony burglary, theft of property and vandalism. He remains in custody on a $62,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Las Vegas police identify suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
FILE - Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one...
California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
PETA will pay for Wienermobile’s catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog