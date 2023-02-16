PETA will pay for Wienermobile’s catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After thieves in Las Vegas stole the catalytic converter from Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile, the company has received a unique offer to help cover the repair costs.

In a letter sent to parent company Kraft Heinz on Thursday, the president of PETA announced that the group will cover the costs of replacing the catalytic converter and maintaining the vehicle for one year if Oscar Mayer agrees to a change.

According to PETA, the group will cover the repair costs for the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels if the company changes the vehicle to a vegan hot dog mobile.

In the letter, PETA noted “that the vegan hot dog market grew 20% last year—and because Kraft Heinz is exploring vegan meats with NotCo, including Oscar Mayer “Not Hot Dogs,” it’s the perfect time for the vehicle to shift gears.”

While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s catalytic converter while it was parked outside a motel. The Wienermobile received a temporary repair at a local shop and was back on the road.

A full copy of PETA’s letter to Kraft Heinz North American zone president Carlos Abrams-Rivera can be viewed below:

February 16, 2023

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Executive Vice President and President, North America Zone

The Kraft Heinz Company

Dear Mr. Abrams-Rivera:

Greetings! I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters globally, including thousands in Chicago—following reports about the theft of a catalytic converter from a Wienermobile in Las Vegas, with an offer you could really sink your teeth into. PETA is willing to cover the cost of the replacement part and the maintenance of the vehicle for one year if you convert it into a Not Dogmobile or something similar. With the rising demand for vegan hot dogs and following last year’s report about the potential for Oscar Mayer Not Hot Dogs, now is the perfect time to put the brakes on an old idea and make a shift. Allow me to elaborate.

As you know, the global market for plant-based hot dogs grew by a whopping 20% last year and is projected to reach a market value of $1.99 billion by 2032. In fact, 79% of Gen Zers choose to go meatless one day a week, while 65% want to follow a more plant-based diet. Eating hot dogs can put consumers of all ages in the fast lane to ill health. As a recent study showed, eating just one hot dog can take 36 minutes off a human life. The World Health Organization reports that eating processed meat—including hot dogs—causes cancer, while studies show that consuming vegan foods like protein-rich, cholesterol-free tofu reduces the risk of suffering from certain types of cancer, heart disease, and strokes.

There’s another excellent reason to consider a Veggie Dog Mobile: Pigs, cows, and other animals commonly used for hot dogs are intelligent, sensitive individuals who feel pain and form strong bonds with others. Putting the brakes on products made from animals and promoting tasty vegan dogs instead would spare living, feeling beings this miserable fate and win you a place in all compassionate hearts.

Frankly, we want everyone to consider that they now have options, whether they’re vegan for ethical, environmental, health, religious, or other reasons or they just want to try a vegan hot dog. Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile. Thank you for your consideration. We look forward to hearing from you.

Very truly yours,

Ingrid Newkirk

President

