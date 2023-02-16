Pet African serval missing in Ahwatukee neighborhood later found

The exotic cat was found Tuesday.
The exotic cat was found Tuesday.(Crystal Barroga)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is over for a missing pet African serval in an Ahwatukee neighborhood. Crystal Barroga tells Arizona’s Family that 3-year-old Bagheera was found in a neighbor’s backyard around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Barroga’s daughter went to the house and put the exotic cat in a crate. Bagheera was apparently hungry even though the neighbors had been feeding her. A veterinarian will check her out. Barroga said she would give the neighbor a gift basket for finding her beloved cat.

