Pedestrian dead after hit by ‘multiple vehicles’ near I-15, Apex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly crash at the I-15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway shut down traffic completely on the northbound side Wednesday evening.

Police say a pedestrian was standing in the travel lanes around 7:45 Wednesday when they were hit by multiple cars.

It’s unknown why that person was in the roadway. According to police, the pedestrian died at the scene.

As Nevada State Police investigate, traffic is being diverted onto Apex.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

