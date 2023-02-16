North Las Vegas to introduce new catalytic converter rule

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time, a city in Southern Nevada is introducing a new law to crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

Thieves see the crime as easy money, because the car part can be stolen quickly and containes precious metals more valuable than gold.

However, after a unanimous vote Wednesday night, it is illegal to possess a catalytic converter that was removed from a car in North Las Vegas. There are exceptions for certain people with proper documentation, as well as, businesses licensed as a junkyard or auto shop.

