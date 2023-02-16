Mental exam set for Army vet accused in threat against Las Vegas synagogue

Michael Sanchez
Michael Sanchez(LVMPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran accused of telephoning threats to “shoot up” a Southern Nevada synagogue will undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he will face criminal charges, a judge decided Wednesday.

Michael Sanchez, 37, spoke quietly with his attorney, Rochelle Clove, before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini called off a preliminary hearing, accepted Clove’s request for a competency review and scheduled Sanchez to remain in custody pending an appearance in state court March 10.

Sanchez’s father, also named Michael Sanchez, of Hemet, California, has been pleading since his son’s arrest for police and court officials to provide psychological care for his son, who the father said has exhibited ongoing erratic behavior after suffering head injuries while serving in the military in Iraq.

“This is what he needs,” the father said Wednesday of the court-ordered evaluation. “We’re glad the court can accommodate this request.”

Sanchez was arrested Jan. 29 after police said he called a rabbi at a synagogue, said congregants were child molesters who deserved to die and referred to a shooting in April 2019 at a synagogue in Poway, California, that killed a woman and wounded three others.

Las Vegas police said that following his arrest, Sanchez exhibited signs of paranoia, admitted calling and threatening “to shoot up the synagogue” and said he believed Jews and police were out to get him.

Sanchez’s father told The Associated Press two weeks ago that his son was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant and has received Veterans Administration psychological treatment several times for what the father attributed to post-traumatic stress.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Las Vegas police identify suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit announces nonstop flights between Las Vegas and San Jose
Nevada woman finds missing pet African serval
Nevada woman finds missing pet African serval
Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip
Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip