Man found guilty of animal cruelty for repeatedly punching dog

Dennis Glenn, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty for beating his dog. He faces up...
Dennis Glenn, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty for beating his dog. He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada jury found a 29-year-old man guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty in relation to the beating of his dog.

Dennis Mark Glenn, 29, had originally been charged with one felony count of the malicious torture, mutilation or killing of a dog, cat or pet. The jury ultimately convicted Glenn of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30, KOLO reports.

Glenn was arrested by Reno Police in April 2022 when officers were called to a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, they determined the fight had broken out when bystanders saw Glenn beating his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull.

Surveillance footage showed Glenn punching the dog multiple times before picking it up and throwing it across the street onto the concrete sidewalk, where he again punched it multiple times.

The dog did not show aggression and was seen cowering and trying to run away.

Passersby intervened during the beating, trying to get Glenn to stop, prompting the fight.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Latest News

Federal prosecutors investigating the mishandling of classified documents at Donald Trump's...
Federal prosecutors ask for more testimony from Trump attorney in documents probe
She is highlighting her biography while trying to sidestep the looming presence of her onetime...
Nikki Haley declares 'may the best woman win' in 2024 bid announcement
The William Hill Nevada smartphone app stopped working Sunday.
William Hill betting app back online after three days
Spiegelworld preparing to turn Nipton into a circus town
Spiegelworld preparing to turn Nipton into a circus town