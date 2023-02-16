Man accused in killing of Las Vegas police officer pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the fatal shooting of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer in October 2022 pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Tyson Hampton, 24, allegedly fired 18 shots while driving away from the scene of a domestic disturbance call, killing Officer Truong Thai, authorities said previously. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at the time that Thai suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and died at Sunrise Hospital.

Along with his not guilty plea, Hampton is scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 5, 2024.

Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty if Hampton is found guilty.

He faces a total of 28 charges, including several counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm within a vehicle, and battery constituting domestic violence, records show.

Officer Thai, 49, was a 23-year veteran with Las Vegas police. Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

