Man accused in killing of Las Vegas police officer pleads not guilty

Tyson Hampton
Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused in the fatal shooting of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer in October 2022 pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Tyson Hampton, 24, allegedly fired 18 shots while driving away from the scene of a domestic disturbance call, killing Officer Truong Thai, authorities said previously. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at the time that Thai suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and died at Sunrise Hospital.

Along with his not guilty plea, Hampton is scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 5, 2024.

Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty if Hampton is found guilty.

Prosecutors to seek death penalty against man accused in death of Las Vegas officer

He faces a total of 28 charges, including several counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm within a vehicle, and battery constituting domestic violence, records show.

Officer Thai, 49, was a 23-year veteran with Las Vegas police. Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

