Las Vegas shelter in need of kitten fosters
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Want to help take care of a pet but not ready for the long-term commitment? A Las Vegas shelter announced on Thursday that it is in need of kitten fosters.
“Want to help these tiny, meowing fuzzballs get the best head start in life?” The Animal Foundation shared in a post on social media.
Those interested are asked to email foster@animalfoundation.com for more information.
