Las Vegas shelter in need of kitten fosters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Want to help take care of a pet but not ready for the long-term commitment? A Las Vegas shelter announced on Thursday that it is in need of kitten fosters.

“Want to help these tiny, meowing fuzzballs get the best head start in life?” The Animal Foundation shared in a post on social media.

🚨We need kitten fosters! 🚨



Want to help these tiny, meowing fuzzballs get the best head start in life? Sign up to foster today! Email foster@animalfoundation.com. pic.twitter.com/NTOr3R7O3s — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) February 16, 2023

Those interested are asked to email foster@animalfoundation.com for more information.

