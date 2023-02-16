Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart store in the northwest valley.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:29 p.m. at a business in the 8000 block of W. Tropical Parkway.
Police said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.
According to LVMPD, one person has been detained in connection with the incident.
No additional information was provided.
