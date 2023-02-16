Las Vegas local hits $254K jackpot at off-Strip casino on Valentine’s Day

Las Vegas local hits $254K jackpot at off-Strip casino on Valentine’s Day
Las Vegas local hits $254K jackpot at off-Strip casino on Valentine’s Day(Boyd Gaming)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident received quite an amazing Valentine’s Day present after hitting a massive jackpot at a local casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky local, identified only as Deven, hit the jackpot while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine at Aliante Casino + Hotel on Valentine’s Day.

The company says the guest was playing a 25-cent denomination when he received the jackpot of $254,212.71 payday.

According to Boyd, Deven was wagering $1.75 per spin when he scored the jackpot around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Las Vegas police identify suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

FILE - Steven Abujen, a California prison inmate with the Prison Industry Authority, cleans one...
California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
PETA will pay for Wienermobile’s catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between...
Judge slaps $335K penalty on Ronaldo accuser’s Las Vegas lawyer
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
Texas university bans woman ahead of Las Vegas stabbing trial