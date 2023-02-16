Las Vegas local hits $254K jackpot at off-Strip casino on Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident received quite an amazing Valentine’s Day present after hitting a massive jackpot at a local casino.
According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky local, identified only as Deven, hit the jackpot while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine at Aliante Casino + Hotel on Valentine’s Day.
The company says the guest was playing a 25-cent denomination when he received the jackpot of $254,212.71 payday.
According to Boyd, Deven was wagering $1.75 per spin when he scored the jackpot around 8 p.m.
