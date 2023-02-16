Las Vegas father sentenced in death of 13-year-old son

In this undated booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows...
In this undated booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Paul Darell Jones of Las Vegas. Jones was arrested April 1, 2017, on a probation violation in a misdemeanor child abuse case, and and was being held pending a court appearance on a murder charge in the death of his 13-year-old son. Police say the boy's remains were found in a vacant lot several miles southeast of downtown Las Vegas.(Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his son in 2017.

Paul Jones, 39, will serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years for the death of 13-year-old Aaron Jones, court records show.

Paul Jones, sentenced Wednesday, tried to withdraw his guilty plea but the court denied his request. Paul Jones, while in court, offered no apology to the other members of his family.

Aaron Jones was found deceased in a desert area near Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway in February 2017. The father told police that Jones struck his son and the boy fell to the floor, hitting his head. He decided to bury him after he stopped breathing.

Paul Jones was also found guilty of child abuse, adding on possibly another year-and-a-half to his sentence, records show.

