Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property hit a massive jackpot Wednesday night.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, landed a $401,000 jackpot while playing video poker.

The company says the guest was playing at Caesars Palace at about 7:32 p.m. Wednesday when his luck struck and he won the jackpot.

No further information was provided.

