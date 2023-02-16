Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property hit a massive jackpot Wednesday night.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, landed a $401,000 jackpot while playing video poker.

The company says the guest was playing at Caesars Palace at about 7:32 p.m. Wednesday when his luck struck and he won the jackpot.

No further information was provided.

