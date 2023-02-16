Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two NFL football players and two other men have been indicted in connection to an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022.

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery - substantial bodily harm.

Both Kamara’s and Lammons’ preliminary hearings are set for March 1. The other two men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also have their hearings set for the same day.

A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Darnell Greene, the alleged victim, is seeking more than $10 million in damages from Kamara. All four men are currently out on bail.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Las Vegas police identify suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

Michael Sanchez
Mental exam set for Army vet accused in threat against Las Vegas synagogue
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit announces nonstop flights between Las Vegas and San Jose
Nevada woman finds missing pet African serval
Nevada woman finds missing pet African serval
Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip
Guest hits $401K jackpot Wednesday night on Las Vegas Strip