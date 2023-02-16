Gov. Lombardo’s office looking into reported ‘swatting’ calls across Nevada on Thursday

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School districts across Nevada on Thursday have reported “swatting” calls.

Nye County reported that its schools were on lockdown due to the calls. In addition, White Pine School District, Douglass County School District and Fallon Police Department have reported similar incidents.

FOX5 reached out to the Clark County School District to see if there were reports of similar calls in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gov. Joe Lombardo tweeted Thursday afternoon that his office is aware of the “swatting” reports.

