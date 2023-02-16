Gov. Lombardo’s office looking into reported ‘swatting’ calls across Nevada on Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School districts across Nevada on Thursday have reported “swatting” calls.

Nye County reported that its schools were on lockdown due to the calls. In addition, White Pine School District, Douglass County School District and Fallon Police Department have reported similar incidents.

FOX5 reached out to the Clark County School District to see if there were reports of similar calls in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gov. Joe Lombardo tweeted Thursday afternoon that his office is aware of the “swatting” reports.

Our office is aware of the suspected swatting reports and we are actively working with local, state, and federal partners to respond to these incidents. — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.