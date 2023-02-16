First Black-owned theater in Las Vegas working to diversify Arts District

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LaMarre Theater in the Arts District is the first and only Black-owned theater in Las Vegas.

“I don’t think it’s dawned on me yet,” said co-owner Eurika Pratts. “It’s still really exciting. Surreal.”

One of the weekly shows, Black Girl Magic, is a burlesque show with an all Black cast.

“There are not many, or any Black shows for girls that look like me here in Vegas, so that’s important for me,” said performer and co-producer, Angel Spencer.

The theater opened in July 2022 and Pratts says it was a long time coming after hosting shows in several venues around town.

“Just going through the hurdles of dealing with different landlords, space and licensing restrictions, we just thought it was time we get our own space,” Pratts said.

So they set out to find the perfect spot, searching all over Las Vegas, including the Arts District.

“We had been in search of a space for two years,” Pratts said. “Throughout the two years, I felt myself coming back this way.”

They saw how much the area was growing, and knew they wanted to be part of it. When the building opened up, they jumped at the opportunity.

Pratts said the city was supportive of the project with business and liquor licensing, and said they’re excited to help revitalize the Arts District.

“It’s making a comeback and if we know anything about the history, we know it wasn’t always as diverse,” Pratts said. “So I think that’s what makes us part of the history-making of the downtown project.”

To check out the theater’s weekly shows, visit www.thelamarretheater.com.

