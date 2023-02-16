FBI: Las Vegas locals become victim of ‘pig butchering’ crypto scam

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some Las Vegas residents and a growing number of Americans have become the target of a cryptocurrency scam called “pig butchering,” according to the FBI.

The term “pig butchering” describes a victim being lured into a false sense of trust with a scammer and “fattened” -- or, coaxed into a financial relationship-- then ultimately swindled of their investment.

“We have some people that have lost a relatively small amount, and we have some people that have lost six figures. Victims are young and old, educated uneducated. Anybody across the board in the Valley could be a victim,” said Neal Umphress, FBI supervisory special agent.

Umphress said the scammers, who mostly operate out of Asia, may send social media messages or texts to a number of victims, hoping one eventually responds. The scammer may pose as a potential friend or love interest.

Over a period of months, after gaining the victim’s trust, the scammer poses a financial opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency. The scammer generates a link to a trading platform that, although looks realistic, is actually fake.

“It’s a very sophisticated looking program. It shows them incrementally making money and then it continues to grow. And then at some point, they realize this is a fraud--and the money is all gone,” Umphress said. The scammers may even request funds for supposed “taxes” or fees to withdraw funds, but ultimately, all the money disappears.

Umphress said the FBI works with federal partners in the U.S. and abroad to nab the suspects and return your cryptocurrency back to you. Though cryptocurrency can be easily tracked, it can be challenging to get your funds back.

The FBI’s advice, to prevent yourself from becoming a victim:

⋅ If a stranger approaches you via text or social media, ignore it.

⋅ Never give funds to someone you haven’t actually met.

⋅ Don’t click on links that social media friends send you.

⋅ Report activity if you become a victim: The Internet Crime Complaint Center or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

