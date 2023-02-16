Depeche Mode announces 2nd show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Depeche Mode will make a second stop in Las Vegas on the group’s upcoming tour.

According to a news release, the 75-date “Memento Mori” world tour will mark Depeche Mode’s 19th tour and their first in over five years.

Promoter Live Nation says Depeche Mode will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1. The newly announced December show is in addition to the previously announced sold-out performance on Thursday, March 3.

Presales will kick off with a fan presale on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

