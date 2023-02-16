Depeche Mode announces 2nd show on Las Vegas Strip

Dave Gahan of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" at...
Dave Gahan of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their "Global Spirit Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Depeche Mode will make a second stop in Las Vegas on the group’s upcoming tour.

According to a news release, the 75-date “Memento Mori” world tour will mark Depeche Mode’s 19th tour and their first in over five years.

Promoter Live Nation says Depeche Mode will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1. The newly announced December show is in addition to the previously announced sold-out performance on Thursday, March 3.

Presales will kick off with a fan presale on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

