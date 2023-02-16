Construction underway on 2 housing developments near Red Rock Canyon

By Dani Masten
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is now underway for a new housing development in Red Rock Canyon where the beloved Bonnie Springs Ranch used to be located. The 65 acres of land is now called ‘the Reserve at Red Rock Canyon.’

Sixteen multi-million-dollar homes will be built on each parcel and lots will range from 2 to 4 acres each.

People visiting Las Vegas from Illinois who came to Red Rock to visit the Bonnie Springs Ranch were disappointed to see it was no longer there.

“We literally rented the car from the mirage just to come out here because we were here in 2011,” said Jeff Jones. “I mean I wouldn’t mind living here but it kind of sucks for what was here before.”

“It was fun when we were here last time,” Aimee Jones.

As you may remember, Bonnie Springs was a tourist attraction that gave us a glimpse of what life was like in the late 19th Century.

This is not the only housing development project in the works at Red Rock.

We last showed you construction crews clearing the land in October of last year that sits atop the gypsum mine not far from the town of Blue Diamond.

While it has not been named yet, the developer of Rhodes Ranch, Jim Rhodes owns the plot of land off state route 159. He has plans to build 429 homes on more than 600 acres of land.

The county approved the project in 2021 and accepted a tentative map of the project.

We spoke with those familiar with the land development on Wednesday who said the next steps before any building can begin is to get approval of a final map and say this could take a while due to controversy surrounding the project.

The Las Vegas group, “Save Red Rock,” said this development would have a negative impact on the natural beauty of the area.

“The concern is traffic, congestion, safety, pollution, even night skies,” said Heather Fisher. “It is nice to go out at night at red rock and see the stars but if you have a city on the mountain the blocks the light then you have brought the light up into the middle of the canyon.”

Rhodes still has to receive approval from the bureau of land management and will need to lock in utilities such as sewer services.

