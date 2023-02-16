Billy Idol to perform first-ever concert at Hoover Dam
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rockstar Billy Idol is performing the first-ever concert at Hoover Dam in April.
He posted the announcement on Twitter, saying the concert is meant to raise awareness of the drought issues in western parts of the country.
The concert takes place on April 8 along with other events over the weekend.
