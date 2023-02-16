Billy Idol to perform first-ever concert at Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rockstar Billy Idol is performing the first-ever concert at Hoover Dam in April.

He posted the announcement on Twitter, saying the concert is meant to raise awareness of the drought issues in western parts of the country.

On April 8th, I will perform the first concert ever at Hoover Dam to help raise awareness of the drought issues in the North American West: https://t.co/VnNYSTuUSe



-BFI pic.twitter.com/Tn3nbtHVmd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) February 6, 2023

The concert takes place on April 8 along with other events over the weekend.

For more information visit here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.