Billy Idol to perform first-ever concert at Hoover Dam

Billy Idol performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 8, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rockstar Billy Idol is performing the first-ever concert at Hoover Dam in April.

He posted the announcement on Twitter, saying the concert is meant to raise awareness of the drought issues in western parts of the country.

The concert takes place on April 8 along with other events over the weekend.

For more information visit here.

