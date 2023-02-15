What’s in your CBD? Las Vegas official sounds the alarm over national trend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Clark County Commissioner is looking to raise awareness over a troubling trend seen among U.S. health officials, and crack down on any unregulated CBD products sold in Clark County that may have illegal or intoxicating substances.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is on the board of the Southern Nevada Health District, and said health officials nationwide have a growing worry: CBD sold on shelves of local stores with new compounds that can make you high, sick, or cause unknown side effects.

“I think that we have a responsibility to make sure that people are getting what they think they’re buying,” Kirkpatrick said. She’s requested that business license officials work with state officials to determine how counties can better regulate what’s sold in stores, or if a new state law is necessary.

In 2020, the Nevada legislature passed a law making it illegal to sell synthetic “cannabinoids” such as Delta 8 and Delta 10 in CBD, without Cannabis Compliance Board approval.

“When you have the unknown byproducts that comes with unknown risk. When you buy those products online, or if there’s no laboratory that’s tested the products, you really don’t know what you’re getting,” said Kara Cronkhite, the CCB’s chief of inspections and audit.

The Cannabis Compliance Board only has direct oversight of CBD products within dispensaries, and they require a Certificate of Analysis to show THC levels in the products; the analysis is crucial for consumers that want CBD for medicinal purposes, or may not be able to consume THC due to their employment. Cronkhite said the agency works with county business license officials when there may be a problem with a certain establishment, or if a consumer reports a suspicious substance.

“We do get a lot of reports from the public stating that they consumed something that had synthetic cannabinoids in them, and it made them feel very ill,” Cronkhite said. “We don’t regulate any of those CBD shops or the products that you might find at a gas station or a strip mall. A lot of times they really want to be compliant, but they don’t even know that what they have in their store is illegal in Nevada,” she said.

Cronkhite advises consumers to buy only from CCB-vetted sources, to make sure they know what you’re consuming.

