US casinos top $60B in revenue in 2022, their best year ever

Slot Machine
Slot Machine(mgn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Commercial casinos in the United States won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history.

Figures released Wednesday by the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, show that in-person gambling remains the bread-and-butter of the industry, accounting for more than 80% of its revenue. Online betting provided nearly a fifth of the industry’s revenue.

The figures do not include tribal casinos, which report their revenue separately.

“Our industry significantly outpaced expectations in 2022,” said Bill Miller, the association’s president and CEO. “Simply put, American adults are choosing casino gaming for entertainment in record numbers, benefiting communities and taking market share from the predatory, illegal marketplace.”

The $60.4 billion won by casinos last year was up nearly 14% over 2021 levels.

The Las Vegas Strip and Atlantic City remained among the top gambling markets in the country in 2022, with the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., Chicago and Mississippi Gulf coast markets also performing well.

The association said 84 million American adults, or 34% of the adult population, visited a casino in the past year, including newly opened markets in Nebraska and Virginia.

Table games revenue was up 13.9%, while slot machines were up by 5.1%.

Sports betting continued to grow rapidly in 2022, setting new records for the total amount wagered ($93.2 billion) and sportsbook revenue ($7.5 billion). This growth was helped in part by Kansas, which began retail and mobile sports wagering, and by the launch of mobile sports betting in Louisiana, Maryland and New York.

Online casino revenue grew by 35.2% to $5 billion.

