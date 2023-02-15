Teen accused in death of man found near south Las Vegas residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Valentine’s Day in connection to the death of a man who was found near a residence in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.

Arriving officers located the victim, later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Shalom Amar, 59, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased on scene.

Las Vegas police said detectives identified Hunter Maliek, 20, as a suspect in this case. Police said Maliek was arrested on Jan. 3 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Las Vegas police said a second suspect, identified only as a 17-year-old, was taken into custody in connection to the death.

Police said the teen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, attempt robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.