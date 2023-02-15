Stoney’s North Forty returning to northwest Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Longtime locals favorite, Stoney’s North Forty, is returning to a Las Vegas casino.

Station Casinos on Wednesday announced the return of Stoney’s North Forty in a new venue that is set to debut late this summer.

According to the company, located at Sante Fe Station in the northwest valley, Stoney’s will feature an all-new bar and entertainment space.

“The addition of Stoney’s adds an exciting entertainment and nightlife element to the property and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Brent Arena, Vice President and General Manager of Santa Fe Station. “Stoney’s is known for a-rockin’ good time, and we know our guests will love it.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: Santa Fe announces the return of Stoney's North Forty with an all-new bar and entertainment space, set to debut in late summer! pic.twitter.com/xcq4kAyzOy — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 15, 2023

Station Casinos said the “13,000 square-foot country bar will feature plenty of room for line dancing, an intimate stage for live performances, and a mechanical bull.”

The company added that it will also include a 2,300-square-foot outdoor louvered pergola that will have a central fireplace, a dedicated beer pong area and other interactive games.

Upon completion, Station Casinos said Stoney’s North Forty will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m.

