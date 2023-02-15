Stoney’s North Forty returning to northwest Las Vegas casino

Stoney’s North Forty rendering
Stoney’s North Forty rendering(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Longtime locals favorite, Stoney’s North Forty, is returning to a Las Vegas casino.

Station Casinos on Wednesday announced the return of Stoney’s North Forty in a new venue that is set to debut late this summer.

According to the company, located at Sante Fe Station in the northwest valley, Stoney’s will feature an all-new bar and entertainment space.

“The addition of Stoney’s adds an exciting entertainment and nightlife element to the property and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Brent Arena, Vice President and General Manager of Santa Fe Station. “Stoney’s is known for a-rockin’ good time, and we know our guests will love it.”

Station Casinos said the “13,000 square-foot country bar will feature plenty of room for line dancing, an intimate stage for live performances, and a mechanical bull.”

The company added that it will also include a 2,300-square-foot outdoor louvered pergola that will have a central fireplace, a dedicated beer pong area and other interactive games.

Upon completion, Station Casinos said Stoney’s North Forty will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
NAACP, community groups want CCSD officer fired after incident at Las Vegas school
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars extends residency on Las Vegas Strip
Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Man waives preliminary hearing in killing of Nevada teen
Las Vegas police investigate overnight homicide in south valley
Teen accused in death of man found near south Las Vegas residence