Sam Hunt announces 2-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Sam Hunt is set to host two shows on the Las Vegas Strip in April.

According to a news release, the five-time GRAMMY winner will perform at the Resorts World Theatre for a limited two-night engagement on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

Tickets for Hunt’s Las Vegas Strip shows go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment

