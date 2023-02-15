Sam Hunt announces 2-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip

Sam Hunt performs during day 3 of the Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, Aug. 06, 2022, in...
Sam Hunt performs during day 3 of the Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, Aug. 06, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Sam Hunt is set to host two shows on the Las Vegas Strip in April.

According to a news release, the five-time GRAMMY winner will perform at the Resorts World Theatre for a limited two-night engagement on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

Tickets for Hunt’s Las Vegas Strip shows go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park
‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park
Crovetti Orthopaedics Sports Medicine
Pediatric orthopaedic care done right
Minus5 Icebar
Minus5 Icebar offers wedding & party packages
Donny Osmond on MORE FOX5
INTERVIEW: Donny Osmond extends Vegas residency