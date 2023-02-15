Recent UNLV grad’s movie now on Hulu

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent UNLV grad is behind a film now streaming on Hulu. The movie “Take Out Girl” was filmed while Melissa Del Rosario was still a student. Del Rosario produced the movie selling the feature film when she was a senior in 2021. That was a first for a UNLV film student. There’s even a scene shot on UNLV’s campus.

“Take Out Girl” follows the saga of a food delivery driver and stars Hedy Wong. The movie is loosely based on Wong’s true story.

“At the heart of the story is a young Asian American woman who is driven to do anything for her family,” Wong revealed. Wong and Del Rosario believe that is why the film is so successful because so many people can relate to the tough choices the film’s star faces.

Two years ago, Wong and Del Rosario started prompting the film, their first stop FOX5. Now it has gone international.

“We have gone to over 80 film festivals since we won the HBO feature film award,” Del Rosario shared. That has brought attention to the Las Vegas film industry.

“The local Las Vegas film industry is thriving, and it is so amazing to be able to showcase diverse stories because Las Vegas is such a diverse community,” Del Rosario contended.

FOX5 spoke to Del Rosario and Wong on the set of a project with the Lohan School of Shaolin.

“We just came off a documentary shoot with them. They are the oldest and longest lion dance school in Las Vegas,” Del Rosario added.

What else is next for this pair: documentaries, feature films, commercials, even virtual productions and enjoying the continued success of Take Out Girl.

If you want to watch the movie, you can find it on several streaming platforms. In addition to Hulu, you can find it on Tubi, all video of demand and Amazon.

