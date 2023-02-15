Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring

Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fans of Peeps can now drink the Easter holiday treats thanks to Pepsi.

The soft drink manufacturer is bringing a soda flavored like the marshmallow candies to store shelves.

The “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor” will be paired with the iconic Peeps-inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging as a true celebration of the upcoming spring season.

Pepsi X Peeps originally came out two years ago, but only a few cans were given away in a contest.

Marketers at Pepsi noticed some of those cans ended up reselling for thousands of dollars.

This year, they’re rereleasing the soda in 7.5 ounce mini cans and 20 ounce bottles, but only for a limited time.

To find out if stores near you will be selling the Pepsi X Peeps soda, visit Pepsi’s product locator.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Costco gas generic
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Mirage dolphins relocated to SeaWorld
A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection