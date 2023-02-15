Nevada Legislature considers vote to possibly outlaw slavery in state constitution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that would ask voters to remove all language regarding slavery from the state constitution.

AJR10, filed Feb. 6, was first brought up in the 2021 session. If approved, it would be voted on by state residents in 2024.

There is some language in the Nevada constitution that allows - as a punishment for a crime - indentured servitude or slavery.

“There shall be in this state neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, otherwise than in the punishment for crimes, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” is how the state constitution currently reads.

The language of the bill draws upon precedence as slavery was outlawed in the United States in 1865 by the passage of the 13th Amendment.

Nevada achieved statehood 1864.

