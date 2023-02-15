Nevada Legislature considers vote to possibly outlaw slavery in state constitution

(KOLO)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that would ask voters to remove all language regarding slavery from the state constitution.

AJR10, filed Feb. 6, was first brought up in the 2021 session. If approved, it would be voted on by state residents in 2024.

There is some language in the Nevada constitution that allows - as a punishment for a crime - indentured servitude or slavery.

“There shall be in this state neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, otherwise than in the punishment for crimes, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted,” is how the state constitution currently reads.

The language of the bill draws upon precedence as slavery was outlawed in the United States in 1865 by the passage of the 13th Amendment.

Nevada achieved statehood 1864.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
NAACP, community groups want CCSD officer fired after incident at Las Vegas school
Stoney’s North Forty rendering
Stoney’s North Forty returning to northwest Las Vegas casino
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars extends residency on Las Vegas Strip
Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Man waives preliminary hearing in killing of Nevada teen