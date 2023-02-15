Nevada Legislature considers bill to increase school class sizes

(Live 5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Classroom sizes throughout the state could change if a bill being considered is approved, setting ratios for students per teacher.

AB42 would set the numbers for classes from kindergarten to grade 12. Among other changes, schools will have to submit the number size of their classes to the State Board of Education.

The ratios are:

• Kindergarten: an increase from 16 to 18 students per teacher.

• First grade: an increase from 16 to 20 students per teacher

• Second grade: an increase from 16 to 20 students per teacher

• Third grade: an increase from 18 to 20 students per teacher.

• For Math and English classes, grades fourth, fifth, and sixth would be set to 25 students per teacher.

• For those same classes but grades seventh through 12th, the size would be set to 30 pupils per teacher.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas approves development plan for new library in Historic Westside
Las Vegas approves development plan for new library in Historic Westside
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police warn of scam calls from spoofed LVMPD numbers
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores
Arizona-based group to bring $50M venue to Las Vegas Strip