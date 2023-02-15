Nevada Legislature considers bill to increase school class sizes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Classroom sizes throughout the state could change if a bill being considered is approved, setting ratios for students per teacher.

AB42 would set the numbers for classes from kindergarten to grade 12. Among other changes, schools will have to submit the number size of their classes to the State Board of Education.

The ratios are:

• Kindergarten: an increase from 16 to 18 students per teacher.

• First grade: an increase from 16 to 20 students per teacher

• Second grade: an increase from 16 to 20 students per teacher

• Third grade: an increase from 18 to 20 students per teacher.

• For Math and English classes, grades fourth, fifth, and sixth would be set to 25 students per teacher.

• For those same classes but grades seventh through 12th, the size would be set to 30 pupils per teacher.

